BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 230.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 206,140 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 2,609,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,916. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.