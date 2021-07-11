BHPCoin (BHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.52 million and $2.00 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00160853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.23 or 1.00035837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00959610 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

