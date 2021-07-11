BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.