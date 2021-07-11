BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $3.86 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00011385 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $93,552.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.03 or 0.01411516 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,894 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,568 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.