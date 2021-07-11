Biogen’s (BIIB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.30.

Biogen stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

