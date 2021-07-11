BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.62 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

