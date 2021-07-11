BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.62 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
