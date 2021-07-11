BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.96 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $125,279.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.