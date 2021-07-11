Bismuth Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,712.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 149.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,588,519 coins and its circulating supply is 21,505,434 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

