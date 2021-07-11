BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.94 million and $92,967.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.44 or 0.00891336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005349 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

