Bitcloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $71.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $510,884.28 and approximately $71.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.89 or 0.99879148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.01291293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00394765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00375783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006082 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004831 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,986,345 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.