bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $240,780.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

