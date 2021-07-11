BitCoal (COAL) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $33,790.57 and $32.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00622795 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

