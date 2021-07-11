BitCoal Tops One Day Volume of $39.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $33,470.85 and $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.00624403 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

