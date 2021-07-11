Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $8.72 million and $320.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

