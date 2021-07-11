Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $154,001.17

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 12% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $154,001.17 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023893 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

