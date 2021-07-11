Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00325790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00129894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00177696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.