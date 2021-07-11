Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Capitalization of $214.66 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $214.66 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $18.80 or 0.00054651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002364 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

