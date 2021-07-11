BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.97 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004783 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $1.61 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

