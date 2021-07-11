BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $2,025.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,733,974 coins and its circulating supply is 4,522,520 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.