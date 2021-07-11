Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.79 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,164.28 or 1.00086754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007167 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.