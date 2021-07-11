BitCore Price Reaches $0.36 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $271,471.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,018.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.61 or 0.06316072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.01463708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00398265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00145507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00625498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00407508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00329779 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

