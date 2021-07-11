Bithao (BHAO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1.49 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00896980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

