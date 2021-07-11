Bitradio Price Tops $0.0061 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $62,154.26 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00309001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,200,849 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,845 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.