BITTO Trading Down 7.1% This Week (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $348,751.14 and approximately $49,821.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00233186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.40 or 0.00803252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

