BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.90 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $147.90 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002769 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004185 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.