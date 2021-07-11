BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $8,210.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.00630995 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,073,241 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

