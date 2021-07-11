BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

