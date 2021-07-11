Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Blackbaud worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

