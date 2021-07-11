BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $24.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $901.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,215. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $902.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $868.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

