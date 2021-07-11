BlackRock Inc. Purchases 21,750 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.83% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

