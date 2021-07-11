Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 78.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 80% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

