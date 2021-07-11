Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $379,035.64 and approximately $265.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00888472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

