Blockpass Market Cap Tops $494,601.93 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $494,601.93 and approximately $36.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

