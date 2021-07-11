BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $66,652.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.56 or 1.00054718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007099 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,665 coins and its circulating supply is 904,877 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

