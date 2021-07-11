BonFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.80 or 0.00889717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

