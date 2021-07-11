Bonk One Day Volume Reaches $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

