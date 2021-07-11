BOOM Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $52,136.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,762,234 coins and its circulating supply is 778,731,501 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

