Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,202.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.52 or 0.00021761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $449,940.69 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

