BoringDAO Market Cap Reaches $25.54 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and $42,597.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $236.07 or 0.00695359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,185 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

