Bottos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,845.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $722,928.65 and $30,845.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

