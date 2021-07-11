Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $192,689.80 and approximately $45,844.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

