Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $770.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the highest is $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

BYD opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.