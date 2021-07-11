BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,405 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises 2.1% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 346,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,725. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.