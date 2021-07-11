Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 2,526,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

