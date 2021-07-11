Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 450,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,810. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

