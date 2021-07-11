Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

