Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

