Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Genesco posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GCO traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 98,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,003. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $929.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

