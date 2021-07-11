Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

