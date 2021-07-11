Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57. LKQ has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

